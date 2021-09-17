Ward Greenberg welcomes new associate

COURTESY OF WARD GREENBERG & REIDY LLP

Claire Wells has joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP in Rochester as an associate representing clients in business litigation, labor and employment, and health care matters.

Wells is a 2021 graduate of Boston University School of Law, where she was managing editor for the BU American Journal of Law & Medicine. She was a judicial intern for U.S. District Judge David Larimer, Western District of New York, and interned in the general counsel office of an international biopharmaceutical company.

Wells earned her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from BU. She previously worked as a paralegal at a labor and employment firm, and as a file clerk at a large multi-state defense firm. She was a legal intern in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.