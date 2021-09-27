UR Nursing dean stepping down at end of academic year

COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

Kathy Rideout, who sparked a period of growth and renewed prominence at the University of Rochester School of Nursing in more than a decade as dean, will step down effective June 30, 2022.

Rideout, a member of the UR School of Nursing faculty for more than 35 years, became the school’s fifth dean in 2012 after serving in an interim capacity the previous year. She was named a vice president at the University of Rochester Medical Center in 2013 and appointed to a second five-year term as dean in 2017. She will return to her role on the faculty as a professor of clinical nursing and pediatrics at the end of the academic year.

“Kathy’s leadership will be sorely missed by faculty, staff and students across the university,” UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf said. “She’s been unflinching in her commitment to diversity and inclusion, has recruited record numbers of nursing students and has forged invaluable partnerships with URMC. The school, the university and Greater Rochester are all better for her service.”

A committee led by Eli Eliav, director of the Eastman Institute for Oral Health, will launch a national search for a new dean.

“Kathy Rideout took charge when our nursing school needed fresh leadership, and fostered an educational environment that produces graduates ready to elevate the role of nursing and improve the delivery of patient care,” said Mark Taubman, CEO of URMC and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry. “Among her many accomplishments, she can take exceptional pride in the growth and success of the Center for Employee Wellness under her leadership. As deans, we strengthened collaboration between URMC’s nursing education and physician training programs in a way that enhanced both schools and serves as a national model.”

A native of Pittsburgh, Rideout started work as an advanced pediatric nurse at Strong and joined the School of Nursing faculty in 1986. She earned her doctorate from the Warner School of Education and Human Development in 1995, and completed her ostomy nurse specialty education program in 2000.

“I’m extremely honored and blessed to have been able to serve as dean of the greatest nursing school in the world,” Rideout said. “It was a very tough decision not to return for another five years.”