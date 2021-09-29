NOTABLE NAMES

Army National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Ezequiel Bermudez Reyes, Peter Fillion and John Kanu, of Rochester, to new ranks.

Bermudez Reyes and Fillion were promoted to the rank of private. Both are assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition), with Bermudez Reyes serving in the B Troop and Fillion in the C Troop.

Kanu, who was promoted to private first class, serves with the Company D, 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.