NOTABLE NAMES

Army National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Evan Pardo and Nayeli Torres, of Rochester, to new ranks.

Both are assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion. Pardo was promoted to the rank of private first class and Torres was promoted to the rank of private.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

WXXI promotes West Irondequoit resident to VP

WXXI Public Media recently promoted Kathy Reed, of West Irondequoit, to vice president for development.

Reed joined WXXI in 2003 and currently serves as assistant VP for major and planned giving. In her new role, she will be responsible for implementing the organization’s annual plan to solicit support of WXXI and The Little Theatre, growing net revenue and expanding member bases. She will oversee the areas of major and planned giving, membership, on-air fundraising, audience services, volunteers and event coordination.

Reed was the key staff person on WXXI’s 2014 “Go Public” Campaign, which raised over $18 million. She serves as vice chair of the PBS Development Advisory Committee and was part of a team that won the PBS Overall Development Award for Excellence in 2006.

Reed previously was assistant dean and director of development for the University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education, and a corporate support associate at WNED Buffalo. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from SUNY Geneseo.