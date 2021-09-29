NOTABLE NAMES

Nativity Prep welcomes new staff members

Nativity Preparatory Academy recently welcomed two new staff members: Robert Bonfiglio, of Brighton, as student activities manager and Tatiana Colon as the Rochester Youth Year VISTA.

Bonfiglio, who serves as Nativity Prep’s academic intervention teacher for math, is expanding his work to include outreach efforts to build community partnerships and increase parent engagement. Colon will focus on projects related to afterschool enrichment programs and community engagement.

Bonfiglio previously was a high school mathematics teacher at McQuaid Jesuit, where he developed and led the administration Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also was the faculty adviser for Model U.N. Bonfiglio earned his Master of Science in educational policy from the University of Rochester.

Colon is a recent graduate of St. John Fisher College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish. She was an editor of the college newspaper, a teacher’s assistant at Hello! English School and a programmer for the Murphy Hall Residence Hall Association.