EFPR Group announces new hires

Tyler Ihrig, Serkan Serbtci and Elisa Speechley, of Rochester, have joined EFPR Group LLC.

Ihrig and Serbtci join the Rochester office as staff accountants in the tax and business services department. Ihrig previously was an intern at EFPR and graduated from the College at Brockport. Serbtci received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Speechley, a native of Tampa, Florida, joins as an administrative assistant in the Rochester office. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in women’s and gender studies.