Promotions announced at Ravi Engineering

COURTESY OF RAVI ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEYING

Ravi Engineering & Land Surveying recently announced the advancement of Sean Baldwin and Dave Honnick to key leadership positions within the land surveying group.

Baldwin, with 22 years of professional experience in land surveying, will expand his responsibilities as department manager, overseeing design survey and construction survey groups. He joined the firm in 2006, and as construction survey project manager was a factor in doubling staff size and clientele in recent years.

Honnick will assume responsibilities as vice president. He joined the firm in 2018 and has 24 years of experience in land surveying, working with state, federal and municipal agencies in the central and western New York regions. As design survey project manager, Honnick provided survey and mapping on projects related to educational facilities, municipal structures, highway construction and utility infrastructure.