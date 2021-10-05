Executive director named at Holy Sepulchre & Ascension Gardens

COURTESY OF HOLY SEPULCHRE & ASCENTION GARDEN CEMETERIES

Cathy Vail is the new executive director of Holy Sepulchre & Ascension Garden Cemeteries.

Vail has served as chief financial officer since 2015 and was interim CEO since July 2020. She received her Associate of Science degree at Cayuga Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. She is a certified public accountant and a certified Catholic cemetery executive.

“I am beyond honored by the trust and faith the board of trustees has in me by making my interim status permanent,” Vail said. “I am humbled every day to work with such a talented and dedicated work force. I’ve never met a group of people more dedicated to our mission and the families we serve.”

Vail has served on the board of trustees for various organizations, including Pathstone, the Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center and the New York State Association of Cemeteries. She has chaired the CCC Finance Committee since 2019.

“Cathy jumped right in to oversee operation of Holy Sepulchre & Ascension Gardens when the need was there,” said the Rev. Thomas Mull, a member of the board of trustees. “She was competent, hardworking, and open to suggestions and guidance. I feel she will continue to guide and direct the evolution of our ministry, and continue to offer the service which has come to be expected of us. I am delighted with her appointment.”

Board member Peter Spinelli expressed confidence in the hiring committee’s choice.

“During her time with Holy Sepulchre, Cathy has mastered every aspect of cemetery management,” he said. “She was excellent in guiding the staff through the difficult issues relating to the pandemic and we are confident she will continue to prioritize the families we serve on the sacred ground of our Catholic cemetery.”