Greater Rochester Chamber welcomes 5th CLIMB cohort

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber’s 2021-22 CLIMB program will host 18 young leaders representing a variety of roles and industries in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

This marks the fifth cohort of young professionals to take part in this business strategy and leadership development program.

Chamber Leadership Initiative: Mentoring for Business provides young professionals with education, peer connections and resources to help them ascend to new heights of leadership and success within their organizations and community. At monthly daylong events, participants undergo in-depth exploration of the regional economy, receive personalized development training and are matched with an executive from the business community for a one-to-one mentoring relationship.

Upon completion of the program, CLIMB graduates are asked to join the Future Leaders Advisory Council to provide insight and engagement with Chamber leadership.

“We are excited to welcome a strong and diverse CLIMB cohort again this year, representing some of the best rising talent that Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes region has to offer,” said Bob Duffy, president and CEO. “Our special thanks to the executive mentors for volunteering their time and talent to invest in our young leaders. We look forward to another great year of growth and exploration.”

The Greater Rochester Chamber CLIMB Class of 2021-22 includes Michael Adams, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP; Ryan Carroll and Emma Jackson, Reliant Credit Union; Sheila Dunne, Dunne Goodwin; Deonna Edwards, RG&E; Kristy Gonzalez, Robert Half; Megan Hoffer and Elias Sassine, Paychex; Abigail Jamison Clark, Utopia Prevailia; Taryn Mullen, Climate Solutions Accelerator; Mary Nicholas, GreenSpark Solar; Abbey Phillips, American Packaging Corporation; Anwar Pickett, Ortolani Services Inc.; John Schlia, John Schlia Photography; Michael Schwab, Pennant Ingredients; Brennon Thompson, Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Inc.; Brandon Underwood, Once Again Nut Butter Collective Inc.; and Gennel Vieira, Regional Health Reach.

This cohort’s executive mentors are Marco Altieri, All-American Home Care; David Beinetti, SWBR; Talethea Best, Best Innovations Consulting; Claudia Burcke, University of Rochester; Julie Camardo, Zweigle's; Ann Marie Cook, Lifespan; Lauren Dixon, DS+CO; Barb Egenhofer and Adrian Hale, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce; Michael Gurowski, U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group; Amy Gurske, Human Integrated Insights; Michele Liddle, The Perfect Granola; John Loury, CAUSE+EFFECT Strategy; Faheem Masood, ESL Federal Credit Union; Wade Norwood, Common Ground Health; Tyrone Reaves, TruForm Manufacturing; Cicely Strickland-Ruiz, United Way of Greater Rochester & the Finger Lakes; and Matthew Tipple, JPMorgan Private Bank.