NOTABLE NAMES

Henrietta physician joins Victor Family Practice

Dr. Sumaiya Kabir, of Henrietta, recently joined Victor Family Practice, 53 W. Main St.

Board-certified in family medicine, Kabir is a SUNY Geneseo alumna who graduated as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association. Before joining Victor Family Practice, Kabir was with Highland Family Medicine in Rochester.

Brighton resident named CNB compliance officer

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently announced the addition of Deana King, of Brighton, as assistant vice president, fiduciary compliance officer.

King brings over 30 years of financial services experience to the compliance department. She previously was senior compliance officer at M&T Bank and vice president, complaint unit manager at M&T Securities. She started her banking career at Citigroup/Citicorp Investments Services as a senior administrative principal, where she managed compliance and regulatory functions in upstate New York.

King received her Bachelor of Arts in economics from SUNY Cortland. She holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 53 and 66 licenses, as well as NYS Life, Accident and Health Insurance licenses.

RIT names Venture Creations director

Rochester Institute of Technology’s Venture Creations technology business incubator has named entrepreneurship expert Johan Klarin as its new director.

Klarin comes to Venture Creations from Columbia University, where he managed the Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, assisting clean-tech startups in New York state. He previously was managing director of Viaduct Inc. in Buffalo.

Klarin is co-founder of several companies, including AmeriCan Syndicate, Architect Marketing Platform and Arriving Here LLC. He takes over from retiring co-interim directors Peter Parts and Roy Pierce, who led Venture Creations for the past two years.

East Rochester resident promoted at Landsman Development

Landsman Development Corp. recently promoted Kim Morelli, of East Rochester, to purchasing and insurance coordinator.

Starting her seventh year at Landsman, Morelli previously was an administrative assistant. Her responsibilities will expand to assist the team in many areas, including reasonable accommodation requests, registry monitoring insurance services, vendor relations and contracts/purchasing.

Before joining Landsman, Morelli worked for the American Red Cross.

Fairport resident joins LeChase Construction

Nick Optis, of Fairport, recently joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a project executive in Rochester.

In this role, Optis will manage large or multiple projects for core clients, with accountability for quality, value and safety, as well as responsibility for overseeing recruitment and training of project team members.

Before joining the company, he spent 11 years with a mechanical contracting firm in central New York working in finance, operations and project management.

Optis earned an associate degree in construction management engineering technology from Alfred State College and attended the Mechanical Contractors Association of America Advanced Institute for Project Management at the University of Texas in Austin.