NOTABLE NAMES
Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post
Internal medicine physician joins Canandaigua Medical Group
Dr. Katie Smith, of Victor, has joined the internal medicine department at Canandaigua Medical Group, 335 Parrish St., Canandaigua.
Smith received a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences from Rochester Institute of Technology before graduating as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She did her internal medicine residency with Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, and is a member of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.
Canandaigua Medical Group is part of F.F. Thompson Hospital and UR Medicine Thompson Health. Visit thompsonhealth.com for information.