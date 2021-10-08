Ward Greenberg attorney receives GRAWA President’s Award

COURTESY OF WARD GREENBERG HELLER & REIDY LLP

Senovia Moncada, an attorney at Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP in Rochester, received the 2020-21 President’s Award from the Greater Rochester Association of Women Attorneys.

The award recognizes a GRAWA member for her work and commitment to the organization within the past year. Moncada represents clients in diverse civil litigation areas, including education, gas/electric utilities, medical malpractice, general tort defense and business litigation.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo Law School, where she was selected as a New York State Pro Bono Scholar, allowing her to devote her final semester to performing full-time pro bono work for low-income individuals at the Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project. Moncada also earned her Bachelor of Arts in history, summa cum laude, at UB.