NOTABLE NAMES

Irondequoit attorney named a Legal Excellence honoree

Associate attorney Patrick Leavy, of Irondequoit, has been selected by the Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal as a 2021 Legal Excellence honoree in the up-and-coming lawyers category.

Leavy concentrates his practice at Vahey Law Offices PLLC in commercial litigation, including breach of contract, business disputes and commercial real estate litigation. He also advises in the areas of insurance coverage and litigated tort defense. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo.

Leavy and other honorees will be recognized during an online celebration on Nov. 15.

St. John’s promotes Webster resident to senior housing VP

St. John’s recently promoted Anthony Zaccaglino, of Webster, to vice president of senior housing.

Zaccaglino will oversee day-to-day operations of St. John’s Meadows and Brickstone by St. John’s in Brighton. He will lead the successful achievement of strategic, operation, quality and financial goals, and will have direct oversight of an interdisciplinary team of more than 150 staff members. His responsibilities include ensuring all state Department of Health regulations associated with St. John’s enhanced assisted living residence certification are met.

Zaccaglino earned an Associate of Applied Science in hospitality management from Monroe Community College and a Bachelor of Science in international hospitality and service innovation from Rochester Institute of Technology. He joined St. John’s Meadows in 2012 as dining service manager and became director of operations in 2016.