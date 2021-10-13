NOTABLE NAMES

St. John’s promotes Webster resident to senior housing VP

St. John’s recently promoted Anthony Zaccaglino, of Webster, to vice president of senior housing.

Zaccaglino will oversee day-to-day operations of St. John’s Meadows and Brickstone by St. John’s in Brighton. He will lead the successful achievement of strategic, operation, quality and financial goals, and will have direct oversight of an interdisciplinary team of more than 150 staff members. His responsibilities include ensuring all state Department of Health regulations associated with St. John’s enhanced assisted living residence certification are met.

Zaccaglino earned an Associate of Applied Science in hospitality management from Monroe Community College and a Bachelor of Science in international hospitality and service innovation from Rochester Institute of Technology. He joined St. John’s Meadows in 2012 as dining service manager and became director of operations in 2016.