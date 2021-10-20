NOTABLE NAMES

Webster resident to lead National Guard’s 53rd Troop Command

The New York Army National Guard has selected Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler, of Webster, to lead its 53rd Troop Command, headquartered at Camp Smith Training Site in Peekskill.

Biehler joined the Guard in 1987 as an infantry officer. He served as a rifle platoon leader, mortar platoon leader, support platoon leader, company executive officer and rifle company commander, as well as in battalion and brigade staff positions.

Biehler deployed to Iraq in 2004 as the operations officer of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry and then as the battalion's commander during a 2012 deployment to Afghanistan. He also commanded the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He served as the assistant division commander for maneuver of the 42nd Infantry Division since 2017.

Biehler is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Infantry Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms Staff Service School, Intermediate Level Education, Army War College, Airborne School, Air Assault School and Ranger School.