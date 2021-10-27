MC1 10/28 NOTABLE NAMES

Greece resident joins LeChase as HR manager

LeChase Construction Services LLC recently hired Wendy Spence, of Greece, as its human resources and benefits manager.

In this role, Spence manages the company’s benefits platform, employee leave, 401(k) and HR policies. She has over 25 years of experience in HR and benefits management, largely in the manufacturing, transportation and property management industries. She most recently spent 12 years with a sheet metal fabrication manufacturing firm in Rochester.

Spence earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in HR management from the College at Brockport. She has accreditation as a certified professional through the Society of Human Resources Management.

Gates Historical Society welcomes new board member

Sarah Johnson, of Gates, has joined the Gates Historical Society board and its publicity committee.

Johnson, a librarian at Gates Public Library, is the webmaster for GHS’s website and has experience with social media. She fills a vacancy with one year remaining, and will be eligible for a full three-year term during the next election in June 2022.

“I’m so very excited to be given this opportunity to serve on the GHS board,” Johnson said. “I’m hoping that my experience and expertise with technology will be a valuable asset to GHS, as well as the Gates community. Preserving our past, and learning from it, is the key to moving forward into future.”