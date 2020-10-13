Rochester Realtor honored by NYSAR

The New York State Association of Realtors presented the 2020 Alan Yassky Distinguished Service Award to Michael Smith from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors.

The award recognizes significant industry contributions throughout a Realtor’s career at the local, state and national level.

Smith has been a Realtor for more than 42 years and was president of NYSAR in 2015. He is a four-time local Realtor of the Year: once with the Greater Rochester board and three times with the Genesee Valley board.