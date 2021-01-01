Development projects underway in Irondequoit

The town of Irondequoit will see several economic and community development projects come to fruition this year.

“Irondequoit has seen tangible signs of revitalization over these past few years and we are optimistic that 2021 will be one of our busiest years yet on the development side,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “From the redevelopment of the former Irondequoit Mall and our commercial corridor to increasing our senior and affordable housing portfolio, we are moving in the right direction as we continue to write our own story of progress, not the broken promises of the past.”

The redevelopment of the former Irondequoit Mall into Skyview on the Ridge remains the priority development project in Irondequoit. Every corner of the former mall is being redeveloped, representing over $50 million in investment in the site. Central to this is the construction of the $9.5 million Irondequoit Community Center, which will be completed this summer.

On the eastern end of the former mall, Pathstone Corp is redeveloping the former Sears into Skyview Park Apartments. This development will create 169 units of senior housing. The project, which will feature a partnership with Rochester Regional Health for supportive services, will be complete in the fall.

The southern facade of Skyview on the Ridge received a makeover throughout 2020 and the coming year will see the former food court area repurposed by the owner of the facility. To the west, the former Macy’s store will be transformed by RRH into a school of nursing.

The town continues to find strategic ways to address a need for senior housing and updated workforce housing to ensure the community remains affordable, as the median sale price of a home has increased 40% over the past four years.

Culver Road will see three major housing developments move forward in 2021. The former Wambach’s Farm Market will be home to two new housing communities. Rochester Management will break ground on an 80-unit senior housing development, which will have on-site services for residents, such as primary care physicians and transportation. Providence Housing received the necessary Town Board approval to proceed with the construction of nearly 100 housing units, targeting low- and moderate-income residents and those working in health care fields.

Further north on Culver, adjacent to St. Cecilia’s Church, Episcopal Senior Living received approval to construct 74 units of market-rate senior housing.

At the I-Square development on Titus Avenue, the finishing touches are being added to patio homes to the rear of the Irondequoit Beer Company, which are being marketed toward older residents.

“Whether you’re an older resident looking to age in place and be near your children and grandchildren, or a young family looking for affordable housing alternatives, Irondequoit must continue to take proactive steps toward making our community welcome for everyone,” Seeley said.

The town is partnering with New York state on a major reconstruction of the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park. As part of the NYS Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative program, the public boat launch is being elevated 2 feet to withstand rising water levels. To complement this resiliency effort, the town is managing the construction of a kayak launch, playground and pavilion area, all while providing several dozen additional parking spots.

The Portland Avenue and East Ridge Road intersection will see vacant storefronts revitalized in the coming year. The site of the former Staples store, vacant since 2018, received all required approvals to demolish the existing vacant structure and construct a new 5,000 square foot Chick-fil-A.

The former Rite Aid, 1233 E. Ridge Road, will see a new life as a mix of retail and fast casual restaurants, including Moe’s Southwest Grill. The vacant structure at 1267 E. Ridge Road will be demolished to make way for a new building to house Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill.

“These development projects are making a wonderful community an even better place to reside,” Seeley said. “Irondequoit will always be known for its beautiful neighborhoods, quality schools and strong sense of community. We cannot rest on our laurels, however, and cannot remain a community stuck in time, but rather one that is looking to the future.”