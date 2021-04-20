SWBR wins state competition for Perinton project

COURTESY OF SWBR

A Perinton apartment project by SWBR, a design firm headquartered in Rochester, recently was selected as a winner in Round Two of New York state’s Buildings of Excellence Competition.

Selected in the early design category, PathStone Corporation’s proposed Baird Road Apartments is a 76-unit apartment building for seniors that was awarded $1 million through the competition.

The project’s design achieves net-zero energy through passive house design standards, and features health and wellness through Enterprise Green Communities 2020 and WELL certification.

SWBR also won an early design award for Rockabil’s Johnson Park Green Community Apartments in Utica.

“Sustainable design is incredibly impactful for multifamily housing projects,” SWBR principal Joe Gibbons said, “Not only will these two projects have less of an environmental footprint, but they will cost little to heat or cool, saving residents money while providing them a beautiful and healthy home.”