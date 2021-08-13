Dream Vacations announces new ownership

COURTESY OF DREAM VACATIONS

Scott and Annie McCafferty are the new owners of Indulge Yourself Travel — Dream Vacations in Rochester, following the retirement of Dianne Howcraft, who owned the travel agency franchise for more than 13 years.

The McCaffertys have been travel advisers and associates at the agency since 2012.

“We’ve always had a fantastic team of associates, each focused on providing our clients with excellent customer service and helping make dream vacation plans a reality, and I look forward to seeing Indulge Yourself Travel — Dream Vacations continue to grow and thrive under the new ownership of Scott and Annie,” Howcraft said. “Our office prides ourselves on spoiling our clients and the team looks forward to continue assisting clients with future travel plans now that I’m retiring.”

Scott McCafferty is a member of the Cruise Lines International Association and certified as an accessible travel advocate. While he specializes in Disney and Sandals/Beaches, he books vacations for all resorts and cruise lines.

“I am honored to continue Dianne’s legacy and am committed to providing superior customer service,” Scott McCafferty said. “I believe vacation planning should be fun, worry-free and should build anticipation only exceeded by the vacation experience itself. If you feel like your expectations were not met after working with us, or that you were not spoiled rotten, then we didn't do all that we could.”