Local Girl Scout creates winning Council Patch

Girl Scouts of Western New York named sixth grader Mariana Albino-Toro from Rochester’s Troop 60117 as the winner of its New 2020 Council Patch Contest.

Albino-Toro’s patch design was among 70 hand-drawn entries that went through a voting process to become a finalist and then the winner. Her refreshed design is welcomed, as the patch was first created 12 years ago when Girl Scout councils from across nine counties merged to become GSWNY.

Albino-Toro drew inspiration for her design from her summers along Lake Ontario.

“I remember going to Charlotte Beach a lot as a kid when we used to go to the beach all the time during the summer,” she said. “I remember going to the restaurant that used to be there. We used to get ice cream every time we went and usually before we left, we would always go down to the lighthouse. Going down the dock was really peaceful and it was quiet and you would see all the birds.”

Albino-Toro highlighted this lighthouse on the patch and the surrounding water.

As the winner, Albino-Toro will receive the GSWNY CEO Patch and Council Patch with her design, a $50 GSWNY gift certificate, a framed print of the Patch design, and a congratulatory Zoom call with CEO Alison Wilcox.

“We thank all the girls that entered and congratulate Mariana on winning the Council Patch Contest for her stellar design work that will soon be cherished by so many across our membership,” Wilcox said. “It is always inspiring to see our girls lead the way, put their passion and ingenuity to work, and make their ideas become a reality.”