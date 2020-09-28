Rappelers take on Stories for Scouts challenge

As part of the 11th annual 21 Stories for Scouts, employees from Taylor — The Builders, Greater Living Architecture and Passero Associates accepted the challenge to rappel down Kodak Tower in downtown Rochester to support the Seneca Waterways Council Urban Scouting program.

Participating rappelers were Geoff Cook, Taylor director of marketing and business development; David Cox, Passero project manager and associate; Pina LaDelfa, Taylor controller; Fred Lehmann, Taylor vice president and project manager; and GLA interns Amanda Mnich, Autumn Sample and Kodie Tompkins.

“GLA was so happy to partner with Taylor — The Builders and participate in this year’s 21 Stories event,” GLA President Joseph O'Donnell said. “It is not often you get to experience something incredible and new, all while supporting a local cause.”

Five out of the seven participants enjoyed supporting this event for the first time — this was Cook’s third time and Lehmann’s second — while Taylor as a company has supported since 2012.

“I’m so glad Taylor ‘pushed me over the edge’ for this unique event,” Cox said. “It was a great experience; not many people can say they have rappelled down Kodak Tower.”

In addition to Team Taylor, more than 75 local business leaders and Scout supporters took advantage of this fundraising event. Donations go toward underwriting outreach programs for youth in the city of Rochester, including over 40 after-school programs and summer camp experiences. Visit 21storiesforscouts.org for information.