RIT program celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote

Rochester Institute of Technology is marking the centennial of women’s right to vote with yearlong events that give new context to the historical struggle amidst the backdrop of a contentious presidential election.

RIT celebrates the 19th Amendment, equal rights and the power of voting with “Moving Forward: Suffrage Past, Present and Future.” Programming includes talks, voter registration, and pre-election events and exhibits. Spring programming will continue to focus on voting rights in the U.S. and globally, and extending the celebration of Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday.

Twyla Cummings, co-chair of the “Moving Forward” committee, said it is important for RIT to share in this history even in the midst of the pandemic, especially since Rochester was a backdrop for the suffragist movement and has a rich social justice tradition.

“Given everything that is going on in this country, this is an extremely important time to be focused on the importance of exercising the right to vote,” Cummings said. “This is an opportunity for reflection and learning about the history and the sacrifices that have been made so that we have this right, and so that our students know it is a privilege and a duty to go to the polls and cast their vote.”

Tamar Carroll, co-chair of the “Moving Forward” committee, said reflecting on the history of voting rights and political participation is important at a time when people are concerned about voter suppression. She pointed to the undermining of absentee ballots as a legitimate means of voting during a pandemic as a reminder that voting rights require protection.

“The 19th Amendment is an important milestone, but it was only a partial victory in that largely white women gained the right to vote whereas Black women, Native American women and Puerto Rican women were still disenfranchised,” Carroll said. “The rollback of the 1965 Voting Rights Act has again imperiled the ability of all Americans to vote. This is not just a narrative of upward progress and a victory that is achieved forever; this is a story with multiple waves and there is push back as well as progress.”

Events planned for the fall include pre-election events, debates and a polling station on campus; a discussion of “Iron Jawed Angels” on Oct. 30; the “Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World” exhibition on Nov. 12; and a digital exhibition of historical suffrage posters from the Harvard Schlesinger Library starting Nov. 2.