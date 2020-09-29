‘Spirits of the Past’ returning to Genesee Country Village

“Spirits of the Past: A Walk in the Dark” will return to Genesee Country Village & Museum on Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 16-24.

This year’s iteration is a self-guided, outdoor walking tour where guests will wind their way through the Historic Village lanes past darkened fields and eerily lit yards and gardens. Along the way, villagers will emerge to recount spine-tingling tales or lurk in the shadows.

The Museum will offer food and drinks each night, including wine and 19th-century ales in the Exhibition Barn and doughnuts, cider and snacks at the Pavilion Garden Restaurant.

Tickets are $20 or $18 for Museum members. Reservations are required and the program is not suitable for ages 11 and younger. Masks will be required at all times except when seated at a table. Regulations regarding food and alcohol consumption will be enforced, and entry times will be limited to support social distancing.

Visit gcv.org for information.