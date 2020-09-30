First Presbyterian Church installs Little Free Library

First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., dedicated its Little Free Library this summer in memory of Melvin Olver, a longtime member of the church and an avid reader.

The church held a special gathering on Aug. 9 — Olver’s birthday — that was attended by his wife, Neen, daughter Kristen and grandchildren Mattie and Carter, along with friends. His son, Matt, who traveled from Ohio with his family, watched the ceremony virtually at the Olver’s Chili home due to traveling restrictions from COVID-19.

The ceremony opened with a prayer by the Rev. Brandi Wooten, followed by a brief history of Little Free Libraries by Sue Johnson. Attendees then shared highlights of Olver’s life, which included his career as a lawyer and serving as attorney for the Presbytery of the Genesee Valley. Olver was active in local government, serving as town justice for 29 years.

Area residents are encouraged to stop by the Little Free Library to take and/or share a book.