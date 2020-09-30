‘Songs for a New World’ to stream Oct. 9-10

OFC Creations will virtually present “Songs for a New World: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9-10.

Written by Jason Robert Brown, “Songs for a New World” is a song cycle that transports audiences from the deck of a 1492 Spanish ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters ranging from a young man who determined that basketball is his ticket out of his neighborhood to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams and a soulless marriage.

The show is directed by Judith Ranaletta, director and founder of the ROC City Singers and arts program director for the Century Club. Ranaletta assembled a professional cast of local talent, including Orlando Boxx, Jennifer Dinolfo, Lyndsey Lord and Hector Manuel.

While the cast will perform live from the new OFC Creations Theatre Center in Brighton, audiences can view the performance online.

In July and August, OFC ran a theater summer camp program with 17 musical productions and over 500 campers. Instructors guided attendees through singing, acting and dance while putting on camps themed around “Aladdin,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Sound of Music.”

While singing, campers wore a face shield in addition to their cloth face mask and there were no in-person performances with audiences. Similar safety precautions will be in place for staff and performers during “Songs for a New World.”

Tickets are $12-$25, and can be purchased via ofccreations.com or (585) 667-0954.