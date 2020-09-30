Used Book Display open at Penfield Library

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, opened its Used Book Display on the walls behind the photocopier.

Books can be purchased during library hours for 50 cents per softcover and $1 per hardcover at the circulation desk. Available genres include adult fiction, young adult, children’s, art, history, cookbooks, hobbies and crafts, religion, and nonfiction. Shelves are restocked frequently.

Proceeds from this display go toward library programs and services. Visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.