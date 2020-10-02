Irondequoit Rotary to hold pasta dinner

The Irondequoit Rotary Club will host a takeout pasta dinner from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Bishop Kearney High School, 125 Kings Highway, Rochester.

Each $10 ticket includes pasta and meatballs in a microwaveable container, salad, and bread. Pies will be sold for $10. Call (585) 410-3334 for information.

Proceeds will support Rotary programs, including the Irondequoit Police Department’s “Shop With a Cop,” Irondequoit Food Cupboard’s Adopt-A-Family holiday baskets, Camp Haccamo, Sunset House, Camp Eastman, Little Library Book Houses, high school student awards and Heritage Christian Home.