Pop-up exhibit on display at R1 Studios

Deborah Ronnen Fine Art is presenting “Kota Ezawa: Taking a Knee,” a pop-up exhibition of work from the artist’s series “National Anthem,” through Nov. 7 at R1 Studios, 1328b University Ave., Rochester.

“Taking a Knee” includes drawings, lightboxes and an animation depicting NFL players kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a protest against racial justice.

In the two-minute film “National Anthem,” Ezawa used a frame-by-frame computer animation technique on pre-existing videos and images of the protests to explore notions of race, patriotism and social platforms in modern America.

The gallery is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays. Masks are required. Visit deborahronnenfineart.com for information.