St. Martin Church to host pulled pork BBQ

St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster, will hold a drive-thru pulled pork barbecue at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 until sold-out.

Each takeout dinner will come with pulled pork, a roll, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a cookie for $10. Customers will pull into the parking lot, place their order using exact payment and the meals will be delivered to them as they drive up.

Proceeds will support the church’s annual Christmas Stocking Project, which reaches over 500 children and teens in Monroe and Wayne counties.