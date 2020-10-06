Summerville Presbyterian to hold fall garage sale

The annual fall garage sale at Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24.

The sale will feature furniture, household items, knick-knacks, books, children’s toys and Christmas decorations. All proceeds go toward the mission and operating budget of the church. Unsold items will be donated to area nonprofits.

Customers must wear a face covering to enter the building. The sale will be held on the upper levels of the church where there is better air circulation, and there will be a one-way traffic flow. Customers need to stay 6 feet apart when possible. The number of shoppers in the church will be regulated.

Call 585-342-4242 for information.