2020 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

Judges recently selected 12 photographs that represent the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor for the organization’s 15th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

Winners were picked from a group of over 435 entries, but only the top three were chosen in each of four categories: Classic Canal, Canal Communities, Along the Trail and On the Water. Twelve photographs received an honorable mention. Three winners and one honorable mention hail from Greater Rochester.

In Canal Communities, Alan Schwartz, of Rochester, won first place with “Iconic Flight” (Lockport) and Kyle Preston, of Brockport, took third with “Buck Moon Over Brockport.”

Joe Pompili, of Spencerport, received third place in Along the Trail with “Evening Reflection” (Spencerport), as well as an honorable mention for “Bridge of Tranquility” (Adams Basin).

Kevin Tubiolo, of Rochester, won first place in On the Water with “Sam Patch at Schoen Place” (Pittsford).

“These remarkable images remind us that the New York State Canal System remains a symbol of strength for our communities, providing a distinct sense of place and pride in where we live, work and play,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Winning images can be viewed online at eriecanalway.org/gallery/photo-contests and will be featured in the 2021 Erie Canalway calendar, which will be available for free at libraries, visitor centers and by request starting in December.

"As New Yorkers, we are lucky — it’s easy to take for granted the natural beauty around every corner,” said Brian Stratton, director of the NYS Canal Corp. “The Erie Canalway’s annual photo contest gives us an opportunity to see our waterway’s iconic infrastructure through the eyes of others and appreciate its beauty. The amateur photographers who captured these images offer a glimpse into the past, present and future of the canal, and remind us just how fortunate we are to have an amenity like this at our fingertips.”