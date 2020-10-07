Al Sigl Community to host WalkAbout Car Parade

The Al Sigl Community WalkAbout Car Parade will run from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 25 in the parking lot at Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford Victor Road, Victor.

Families are encouraged to decorate their cars with a Halloween theme and/or enter the costume contest by sharing individual and team photos for a chance to win prizes.

Activities along the parade route will continue until 10 a.m. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars for the parade. Those who cannot attend in person can view a virtual livestream of the event.

While this is the organization’s first car parade, 2020 marks the 31st year of WalkAbout. Participants can raise funds for the entire Al Sigl Community or an individual agency — CP Rochester; Epilepsy-Pralid; Medical Motor Service; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY; Rochester Hearing and Speech Center; and Rochester Rehabilitation.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Visit alsigl.org for information.