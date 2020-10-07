Flower City Ukulele Fest to run Oct. 23-24

The Flower City Ukulele Festival will offer concerts, workshops, open mics and play-alongs on Oct. 23-24 via Zoom.

Nightly concerts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. will feature the Rochester Ukulele Orchestra, Sungmin Shin and Tom Toyama on Oct. 23, and Awkward Marina and Stuart Fuchs on Oct. 24.

Registration is required for a Zoom play-along and hangout on Oct. 23, as well as workshops and an open mic on Oct. 24.

Donations will go to the artists and Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network. Visit flowercityukefest.com for information.