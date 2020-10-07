Gates Historical Society to meet Oct. 19

The Gates Historical Society will host Paula Blackburn, adult services librarian at Gates Public Library, on Oct. 19 as she highlights the genealogical resources available through the Monroe County Library System.

Her presentation will go over Ancestry, HeritageQuest, Family Search, Newspapers.com and other databases and resources, followed by a discussion on how to get started with family trees.

The program will start at 7 p.m. at the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road. Admission is free; masks and social distancing will be enforced. The Annex is handicapped-accessible.