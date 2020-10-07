Pet Adoption Network: Matthew

Matthew is looking for a new opportunity! After living on the street for many years, Matt has had a hard time finding his new home. He likes being around people, but doesn’t like a lot of fussing over him. Possibly, a single-cat home that will let him do his own thing or a warm barn would be best.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays by appointment. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.