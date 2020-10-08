Rochester Area Events

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

OCT. 8

Walk Your Way to Better Health: 7 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 via Zoom. Hosted by Safe at Home Physical Therapy. Learn about the benefits of adding Nordic walking poles to your routine. Registration required. Free. Email robin@safeathomept.com or visit conta.cc/2G6PLIW for information.

OCT. 8-11

“1940/2020”: until Oct. 11, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. View a collection of works acquired by the Gallery Council in celebration of its 80th anniversary.

OCT. 8-17

Sunset House 5K Run and Fitness Walk: Oct. 7-17. Complete a 5K run or walk during this time period in support of Sunset House, a hospice in Irondequoit. Registration required. $25-$30. Call (585) 224-6366, email patti22@frontiernet.net or visit sunsethouse.info for information.

OCT. 8-30

“Surfacing”: until Oct. 30, The Geisel Gallery, 1 Bausch and Lomb Place, Rochester. View works by members of Working with Wax. Masks and social distancing required. Gallery open form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Free.

OCT. 8-31

“Imaginaries”: Oct. 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Graphic work from Cubist master Pablo Picasso from the "Imaginaries" suite. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

OCT. 8-NOV. 1

“True Colors”: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until Nov. 1, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. David Bleich studies colors and the effect of a different palette than visitors are used to seeing. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

OCT. 8-NOV. 7

“Taking a Knee”: 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays through Nov. 7, R1 Studios, 1328b University Ave., Rochester. Kota Ezawa’s pop-up exhibit depicts NFL players kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a protest against racial justice. Masks required. Visit deborahronnenfineart.com for information.

OCT. 9

Pandemic Poler’s Walking Club: 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, Fishers Fire District, 7853 Main St. Fishers, Victor. Hosted by Safe at Home Physical Therapy. Come at 8:15 a.m. to learn more about poling. For information: robin@safeathomept.com or 585-398-6050.

OCT. 9-10

“Songs for a New World”: 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9-10. This song cycle transports audiences from the deck of a 1492 Spanish ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. Streamed live by OFC Creations. $12-$25. For information: ofccreations.com or (585) 667-0954.

OCT. 9-18

Landmark Society Home and Garden Tour: Oct. 9-18. Take a video tour of notable homes across Greater Rochester with the Landmark Society of Western New York. $20-$25. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 10-24

“Gloria — A Life”: 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 10-24; 2 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 11-25; and 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 15-22, via Zoom. Learn about the life of Gloria Steinem and her work championing equality for all. Talking circle with local leaders and activists follow each show. $20-$35. For information: jcccenterstage.org or (585) 461-2000.

OCT. 11

Trail Mix 5K: Oct. 11, Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, 809 Five Points Road, Rush. Proceeds benefit the summer camp for children with disabilities. On- and off-site options available. Registration required. Email tracey@rochesterrotary.org or visit sunshinecampus.org for information.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day: noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 11. Hosted virtually by the Memorial Art Gallery. Events will celebrate cultural heritage through music, art and dance. Registration required. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

Fall Flu Clinic: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave., Fairport. Masks and social distancing required.

OCT. 11-NOV. 22

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 22, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winston Road, Rochester. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

OCT. 14

Pittsford Village Historic Preservation Board: 6 p.m. on Oct. 14. Held virtually. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

OCT. 15

Pulled pork barbecue: 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Each dinner comes with pulled pork, a bun, potatoes, coleslaw and a brownie. Drive-thru only. Open until sold-out. $10.

OCT. 16

Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 via LIVEStream. The Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo’s program includes works by Mozart, Brahms, Schubert and Stravinsky. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.