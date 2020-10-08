‘True Colors’ on display at Image City Gallery

“True Colors,” an exhibit of work by David Bleich as he studies colors and the effect of a different palette than visitors are used to seeing, is on display through Nov. 1 at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester.

Also exhibiting is visiting artist Laura Knecht, "Hats & Masks" in the Neuberger Gallery, and guest photographers Jim Dusen, Dick Thomas and Steve Tryon. A collection of photographs highlights award-winning work from Camera Rochester competitions by Archie Curry, Loretta Petralis, Larry Mandelker and Paul Shew.

Image City artists-in-residence Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson, as well as gallery partners Dick Bennett, Carl Crumley, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent, also are exhibiting their work.

Image City is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Parking is available on the street or in the lot next door. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.