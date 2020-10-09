Victor Merchant Market on the move this October

The Victor Mobile Merchant Market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., on Oct. 17; Breathe Yoga, 400 Commerce Drive, on Oct. 24; and Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., on Oct. 31.

Masks are required at all stores and tents. Victor Radio will broadcast from each location.

Toys for Tots is accepting unwrapped toys at each Market. Soups, sauces, cereal, stuffing mix, canned gravies and gift cards will go to the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard.

The Pluta Cancer Center Foundation is collecting head scarves, chemo beanies, hand sanitizer, journals, cards and puzzle books, coloring books and colored pencils, note card packs, eyelashes and adhesive, socks, travel pillows, and lap blankets. All items must be new.