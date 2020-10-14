GRE 10/15 Library Notes

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Storytime with a Special Guest: 10 a.m. Oct. 15, 22. For all ages. New guest each Thursday.

Chili Chapters for Teens: 3 p.m. Oct. 15, 22. For ages 13-18. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on Libby/Overdrive.

Stargazing: 9 to 10 p.m. Oct. 16. For ages 13 and older. Join us for a night of socially distant stargazing in the parking lot. Registration required. Rain date: Oct. 23.

Live Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. For all ages. Join the library for books, songs and fun. Registration required.

Live Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Oct. 20 via Facebook. For ages 24 months and younger. Join the library for a live storytime with books, songs and fun.

Chili Chapters with Tweens: 3 p.m. Oct. 20. For ages 8-12. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on Libby/Overdrive.

Adult Craft Night: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Learn how to make a beaded, memory-wire bracelet. Supplies available through curbside pickup. Registration required.

Kids Craft — Hedgehog Pom Poms: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. For ages 8-12 via Zoom. Materials will be provided at the Information Desk or through curbside pickup. Registration required.

4H — Amazing Apple Creations: 4 p.m. Oct. 22. For grades K-8, K-2 with adult support. Learn about New York state’s most famous crop by trying your hand at some Apple Trivia, diving into the different types of apples and their uses, and making apple creations at home. Needed supplies are listed in the events calendar. Registration required.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Pet Costume Contest: 10 a.m. Oct. 17 via Zoom. Contest recording will be shared on Facebook. Registration required before 9 a.m. Oct. 17.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Open to the public.

NASA Solar System Ambassadors Presentation: 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Join Mark Guillette as he brings the excitement and mystery of our solar system to you via YouTube.

“The Haunting of Dylan Klaypool”: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom. James Alan Ross set out to experience what his character would — real ghosts. Join us as he reads from his novel, and shares audio and visual evidence gathered on his haunting expeditions. Registration required.

Trick or Treat Around the Library: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Come on in, show off your costumes and collect from treats in a special bag we will give you.

ACT Practice Test on Zoom: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Take a full exam under the guidance of an expert proctor, who will help everyone score their tests. Registration required.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. Discuss “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. Registration required for new members.

Gingerbread Creations: Dec. 1. Liz Bauld, the Storybook Cook, will supply all you need to assemble a gingerbread house. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk @ Wegman Road Park: New stories every few months.

Lego Club: The library will share a theme each Monday for builders to base their creations on at home. Send photos and videos of each piece through email or Facebook messenger.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Checkers TV: Mondays until Sept. 7. The 30-minute educational entertainment program airs every Monday through Labor Day.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

