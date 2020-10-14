NYWEB 10/15 Library Notes

Irondequoit Public Library will host the following programs.

Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Kim Bixler will recount the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home. Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. Don Sigwalt will provide an introduction to DNA Painter, a website of genealogists and family history enthusiasts who took an autosomal DNA test. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Reconnecting!: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. A virtual book discussion group hosted by librarians Kim Catalanello and Candice Johnson. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: Oct. 18 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Kim Bixler will recount the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home. Registration required.

Afterschool Snack Time (Grades K-2): 4 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. Registration required.

Vote for Women!: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Daphne Bruce from Roberts Wesleyan College facilitates this virtual series that focuses on the women’s suffrage movement. Series continues Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Registration required.

Registration ends for Practice SAT (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24): For grades 9-12. Take an official, full-length test under proctored conditions from home. Registration required by 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Small Terrariums for Halloween: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. Learn about the history of terrariums and how to make one. Supply kits available for pickup from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Registration required.

Science Saturday: Oct. 24. For grades K-5. “Skittles” experiment kits available for pickup on Oct. 24-28. Registration required.

Ongoing

Become a New York State Junior Naturalist: Booklets from the Department of Environmental Conservation are available for pickup. Explore your neighborhood and area parks, complete the activity journal and bring it to the library to earn a Junior Naturalist patch, while supplies last.

Smart Beginnings Storytime: Enjoy at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes. Classes run through Dec. 4. Registration required.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.