10/15 ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

OCT. 15

Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, East Rochester Village Hall, 317 Main St., East Rochester. Offered by MVP Health Care. No insurance required. Patients will register upon arrival. Free. Visit bit.ly/36DQP2l for information.

Pulled pork barbecue: 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Each dinner comes with pulled pork, a bun, potatoes, coleslaw and a brownie. Drive-thru only. Open until sold-out. $10.

“Summon the Spirits of Goodwill”: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15. This virtual gala will raise funds for Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and 211/LIFE LINE. Registration required. Free. Visit seegreatthings.ejoinme.org/Gala2020 for information.

OCT. 15-17

Sunset House 5K Run and Fitness Walk: Oct. 15-17. Complete a 5K run or walk during this time period in support of Sunset House, a hospice in Irondequoit. Registration required. $25-$30. Call (585) 224-6366, email patti22@frontiernet.net or visit sunsethouse.info for information.

OCT. 15-18

Landmark Society Home and Garden Tour: Oct. 15-18. Take a video tour of notable homes across Greater Rochester with the Landmark Society of Western New York. $20-$25. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 15-24

“Gloria — A Life”: 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 15-22; 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17-24; and 2 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 18-25, via Zoom. Learn about the life of Gloria Steinem and her work championing equality for all. Talking circle with local leaders and activists follow each show. $20-$35. For information: jcccenterstage.org or 585-461-2000.

OCT. 15-30

“Surfacing”: until Oct. 30, The Geisel Gallery, 1 Bausch and Lomb Place, Rochester. View works by members of Working with Wax. Masks and social distancing required. Gallery open form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Free.

OCT. 15-31

“Imaginaries”: until Oct. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Graphic work from Cubist master Pablo Picasso from the "Imaginaries" suite. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

OCT. 15-NOV. 1

“True Colors”: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until Nov. 1, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. David Bleich studies colors and the effect of a different palette than visitors are used to seeing. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

OCT. 15-NOV. 7

“Taking a Knee”: 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays through Nov. 7, R1 Studios, 1328b University Ave., Rochester. Kota Ezawa’s pop-up exhibit depicts NFL players kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a protest against racial justice. Masks required. Visit deborahronnenfineart.com for information.

OCT. 16

Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 via LIVEStream. The Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo’s program includes works by Mozart, Brahms, Schubert and Stravinsky. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

OCT. 17

Flu Shot Clinic: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Genesee Valley Park, 131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Offered by MVP Health Care. No insurance required. Patients will register upon arrival. Free. Visit bit.ly/36DQP2l for information.

OCT. 18-NOV. 22

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 22, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winston Road, Rochester. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

OCT. 19

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Paul Blackburn will highlight genealogical resources available through the Monroe County Library System. Masks and social distancing required. Free.

OCT. 20

“Business Trends Update in Supply Chain” and “Tax Policy Update”: 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 20. Presented by PwC and hosted by the Financial Executives International Rochester Chapter. Free. Visit feirochester.org to register for the virtual event.

OCT. 21

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 via StarLeaf.

OCT. 22

Virtual Open House: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Hosted by Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women for students in grades 6-12 and their families. Learn about the school’s academic, sports and extracurricular programs, as well as the admissions process. Registration required. For information: mercyhs.com or 585-288-7120, ext. 310.

OCT. 23-24

Fall Garage Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester. Shop for furniture, household items, knick-knacks, books, children’s toys and Christmas decorations. Face coverings required. For information: 585-342-4242.

Flower City Ukulele Festival: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24 via Zoom. A series of concerts, workshops and play-alongs for ukulele enthusiasts of all skill levels. Visit flowercityukefest.com for information.

OCT. 24

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Each takeout dinner comes with pulled pork, a roll, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a cookie. Drive-thru only. $10.

“Ballet Reawakened”: 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Presented by the Rochester City Ballet. The virtual performance will feature “An American Concerto,” “The Waiting Room” and “Who Cares?,” as well as a silent auction and virtual fundraiser. Visit rochestercityballet.org to register.