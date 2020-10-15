SUBSCRIBE NOW
NYVIC 10/16 Library Notes

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.  

Job Search with Google Tools: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 20-27. Learn how to use these free tools to reimagine your future. Registration required. 

Fall Cardmaking Made Easy: 6 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. Pick up a materials packet at the library. Registration required. 

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages. 

Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Program includes stories, songs and rhymes. 

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga with Alison Gilbert: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. 

Story Time with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook Live.

Call (585) 924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.