‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ picked for All Brighton Reads

Brighton Memorial Library and Historic Brighton are celebrating the life of Edward R. Crone during the 2020 All Brighton Reads event.

The Brighton native, who died as a prisoner-of-war in Germany during World War II, was the inspiration for the main character in Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five,” Billy Pilgrim.

BML and Historic Brighton encourage people to read and discuss this bestselling 1969 anti-war novel. Several programs are planned during the month-long event, which officially runs through Nov. 13.

Grant Holcomb, former Memorial Art Gallery director and local historian, will discuss Crone’s life and his connection to Vonnegut in a pre-recorded lecture accessible from the BML and Historic Brighton websites starting Oct. 24. Visit brightonlibrary.org or historicbrighton.org to access the lecture.

Historic Brighton will dedicate an historical marker commemorating Crone and his inspiration for Vonnegut’s character at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the site of his childhood home, now M&T Bank, 1627 Monroe Ave.

On Nov. 10, the library will host a Zoom book discussion of “Slaughterhouse-Five” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Call 585-784-5300 or email jude.hyzen@libraryweb.org to register.

This year’s program also includes trivia contests, book giveaways and social media posts to celebrate this piece of American literature and its local connection.