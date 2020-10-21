Apple Days Contest running through Oct. 31

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County is holding its annual Apple Days Contest through Oct. 31 to showcase outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities available to families and their communities this fall.

Participants can win a $25 gift card redeemable at Wickham Farms, Kirby’s Farm Market, Mayer’s Cider Press, Schutt’s Apple Mill, Herman Farm Market, Brightly’s Farm Market or Kelly’s Farm Market.

To enter the contest, visitors can take a selfie in front of the Monroe Apple Days Contest flyer at any of the participating farms. The picture needs to be posted on facebook.com/CCEMonroe with the hashtag #AppleDay. The winner will be selected randomly on Nov. 2.