MC3 10/22 Library Notes

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays (Oct. 22-29) and noon on Wednesdays (Oct. 28) via Google Meet. Read to Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog. Call to register.

Curbside Crafts & Activities: Fridays (Oct. 23-30). Scavenger hunts, word searches, mind benders and more are available for pick-up while supplies last.

Sunshine & Stories with Miss Elissa: 10 a.m. Fridays (Oct. 23-30) and Tuesdays (Oct. 27). For all ages with a caregiver. Enjoy an outdoor storytime by the playground, weather-permitting. Masks required for ages 3 and older.

Storytime Live with Miss Devin: Oct. 28 via Facebook. Videos are available for 24 hours.

Ongoing

5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest: through Dec. 1. For Brighton students in grades 6-12. Visit the library website for details.

All Brighton Reads: through Nov. 13. The main character in Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five,” Billy Pilgrim, was based on a Brighton man, Edward Crone, who served with the author in Germany during World War II. Themed program schedule available online.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit hbrightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call (585) 784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Crafting Saturday with Ivy: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 via Facebook Live. For ages 8-14. Learn how to make your own terrarium. Call 585-624-6067 to register. Free.

Registration ends for Virtual Home Alone Training Course (10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 11): For ages 7-12. Presented by Epic Trainings. Call 585-624-6067 to register by Nov. 10. $22.

Registration ends for Virtual Babysitting Training Course (1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 11): For ages 11 and older. Presented by Epic Trainings. Call 585-624-6067 to register by Nov. 10. $32.

Ongoing

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.