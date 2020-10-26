GCV&M series explores history of women’s rights

Genesee Country Village & Museum is offering a webinar series that takes a closer look at the struggle for women’s rights and equality to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

“Rightfully Hers: Building the Foundation for Freedom, Suffrage and Equality” features talks from local experts, scholars and historians on topics ranging from western New York suffrage leaders to the challenges Black women faced in the struggle for equal rights.

On Wednesdays through Nov. 18, GCV&M will present a talk on a different aspect of women’s history, focusing on the journey toward equality and voting rights.

The series includes a look at Rochesterians Martha Matilda Harper and Kate Gleason, two pioneers in the business world whose influence still shapes the modern landscape, and wraps up with Larry Bell, historian for the Howland Stone Store Museum, as he shares the story of Emily Howland and the residents of Sherwood. Inspired by Quaker values, they advanced the cause of equal rights for all through abolitionism, education and women’s suffrage.

These online sessions can be watched live or as recordings after the fact. Anyone who registers for the full series during the run of the webinar will receive information on how to log in to upcoming talks, along with links to previous sessions as recordings. Same-day registrants after 4 p.m. will be sent a link to view the recording, due to registration time constraints.

Tickets for the full series are $40 per person or $32 GCV&M members. Individual sessions cost $10 per person or $8 per GCV&M member. Visit gcv.org to register.