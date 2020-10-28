VIC 10/30 Bulletin Board

Monroe County Post

OCT. 31

Victor Merchant Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., Victor. Masks required at all times. Victor Radio will broadcast from each location. Donations accepted for Toys for Toys, Pluta Cancer Center Foundation and Victor Farmington Food Cupboard.

Cemetery Tour: 1 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, South Farmington Friends Cemetery, 4937 Shortsville Road, Farmington. Historical figures roaming the grounds will talk about their lives and roles in the history of the town. Tickets required. $15. Visit facebook.com/SouthFarmingtonCemetery for information.

NOV. 3

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Victor Fire Hall, 34 Maple Ave., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 6-DEC. 31

Hodinöhsö:ni’ Art Show: Nov. 6-Dec. 31. The virtual exhibit highlights works by 43 artists representing the six Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Nations. All works available for purchase. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

NOV. 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 11, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 888 Victor Egypt Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.