MC1 10/29 Library Notes

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Mitten Drive: through Dec. 11. Bring new mittens, gloves, hats and scarves for children ages 6 weeks through 12 years at the Lewis Street YMCA Child Care Center. These can be handmade or store-bought.

Chili Chapters for Teens: 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5. For ages 13-18. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on our Libby/Overdrive.

Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Held in the Town Hall meeting room.

Live Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. For all ages. Join us for a live storytime with books, songs and fun. Registration required.

Live Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Nov. 3 via Facebook. For ages 24 months and younger. Join us for a live storytime with books, songs and fun.

Chili Chapters for Tweens: 3 p.m. Nov. 3. For ages 8-12. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on our Libby/Overdrive.

Adult Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom. This month’s book is “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman. Registration required.

Storytime with a Special Guest: 10 a.m. Nov. 5. For all ages.

Adult Painting Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. For ages 18 and older. Join us for a virtual guided painting class. Needed supplies listed on the events calendar. Registration required.

Upcoming

Learn to Crochet: 3 p.m. Nov. 8. For ages 16 and older. Learn the basics of crocheting! Registration required, then stop by the library to pick up a hook and some yarn.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Halloween Dance Party: Oct. 29 via Facebook. Enjoy a multi-library dance party featuring Mama Goose on the Loose.

Trick or Treat Around the Library: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Come on in, show off your costumes and collect from treats in a special bag we will give you.

ACT Practice Test on Zoom: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Take a full exam under the guidance of an expert proctor, who will help everyone score their tests. Registration required.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. Discuss “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. Registration required for new members.

Gingerbread Creations: Dec. 1. Liz Bauld, the Storybook Cook, will supply all you need to assemble a gingerbread house. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk @ Wegman Road Park: New stories every few months.

Lego Club: The library will share a theme each Monday for builders to base their creations on at home. Send photos and videos of each piece through email or Facebook messenger.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

Visit gateslibrary.org or facebook.com/gatespubliclibrary for information.