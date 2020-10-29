MC2 10/29 Library Notes

Monroe County Post

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Halloween Dance Party: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 via Facebook. For all ages. Join children’s librarians from the Monroe County Library System for monstrous songs and Halloween jokes. Costumes encouraged.

Registration ends for Practice ACT (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31): For grades 9-12. Take an official, full-length test under proctored conditions from home. Registration required by 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Ghostly Halloween Story and Snacks: Oct. 30. For grades K-4. Hear a spook-tacular story and learn to prepare new Halloween treats. Supply kits available for pickup on Oct. 29-30. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: Nov. 1 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Afterschool Snack Time (Grades K-2): 4 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom. Registration required.

Ongoing

Become a New York State Junior Naturalist: Booklets from the Department of Environmental Conservation are available for pickup. Explore your neighborhood and area parks, complete the activity journal and bring it to the library to earn a Junior Naturalist patch, while supplies last.

Smart Beginnings Storytime: Enjoy at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes. Classes run through Dec. 4. Registration required.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call (585) 340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.